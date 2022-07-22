Public assistance request dog bite - Chatsworth

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred July 19 in the Township of Chatsworth.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a man was bitten by a long-haired, black-and-tan German Shepherd that had been involved in aggressive behavior with another dog. It happened on Sideroad 8 at the Fenton bridge just east of the hamlet of Mooresburg.

The owner of the German Shepherd was travelling on an orange or red Wildcat side-by side ATV.

Grey Bruce Health Unit staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1355.