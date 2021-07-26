Public Assistance Request Dog Bite - Clarksburg

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Clarksburg. On Sunday, July 18, at approximately 11:36am, a man was bitten by a black, large breed dog with skinny ears and a large tail. The dog breed resembled Rottweiler or a Doberman mix. Incident occurred on a section of Georgian Trail approximately 250 meters north of Grey County Road 40. A couple was walking a dog. Man was wearing glasses, dark baseball cap, black shirt and shorts. Woman was dressed in white.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1540.