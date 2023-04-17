Public assistance request – dog bite – Markdale

Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a medium-sized black dog that was involved in a biting incident on April 16, 2023, in Markdale.

The incident took place around dusk on a Markdale trail. The dog – which was with a man, but off-leash at the time of the incident – bit a woman who was walking another dog.

Grey Bruce Public Health staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1518.