Public assistance request – dog bite – Meaford

Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident on April 15, 2023, in Meaford.

Just after 9:30 a.m., a man was bitten by a dog near the Meaford waterfront – on Bayfield Street between Trowbridge and Nelson streets. The dog is described as a Bulldog/Frenchie mix, white and dark brown/black in colour, and about 50 to 60 pounds in size.

Grey Bruce Public Health staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1262