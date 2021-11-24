Public Assistance Request – Dog Bite - Owen Sound Dog Park

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Owen Sound.

On November 23, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., at the Owen Sound Dog Park, a white and tan, terrier-like male dog with a silver spiked training collar and dog tags , bit a man. The incident occurred as the victim attempted to separate his dog from the other dog during aggressive play.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, or know the owner of the dog in question, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext.1355.

Robert Reid

Grey Bruce Health Unit

519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 ext. 1355

r.reid@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca