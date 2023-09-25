Public assistance request – dog bite – Saugeen Shores

Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s help in locating the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident in Southampton on Sept. 23, 2023.

At about 11:30 a.m., a large dog, which appeared to be a cross between a heeler and border collie, bit a woman while she was riding a bicycle on Spence Street between Grenville Street South and Anglesia Street South.

Two women, who appeared to be a mother and daughter, were walking the dog and a smaller dog when the incident occurred. The pair was with two children, including one who was driving a battery-powered, ride-on car.

Grey Bruce Public Health staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1364.