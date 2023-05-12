Public assistance request – dog bite – Southampton

Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident on May 10, 2023, in Southampton.

Around 8:30 p.m., an individual was bitten by a light brown dog on Grosvenor Street near Palmerston Street.

The dog, which was being walked by a middle-aged man, was wearing a leash and black harness at the time of the incident. They were seen walking down Palmerston Street, towards the beach, following the incident before turning around.

Grey Bruce Public Health staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1364.