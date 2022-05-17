Public Assistance Request Dog Bite - Southgate

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred near Durham, ON.

On May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Southgate Road 26, Southgate Township, a man was bitten by a black German Shepherd dog with a small brown patch. The dog was off-leash and appeared to be unaccompanied by its owner.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420.