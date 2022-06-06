Public assistance request dog bite – West Grey

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Varney on Saturday, June 4.

At approximately 7 p.m., a woman was bitten by a German Shepherd while riding her bicycle along the Grey County CP Rail Trail, west of Highway 6. The man who was walking the dog was also walking a Golden Labrador at the time.

Grey Bruce Health Unit staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1307.