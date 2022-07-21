Public assistance request – Dog incident – Owen Sound

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owners of dogs involved in an incident that occurred July 17 at Kelso Beach at Nawash Park in the City of Owen Sound.

Around noon, a man was injured while breaking up a fight between dogs. Two young women were walking the dogs, which were described as a pitbull and a black dog.

Grey Bruce Health Unit staff needs to confirm the dogs are not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dogs, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, or know the owners of the dogs in question, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1229