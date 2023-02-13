Public Assistance Request – Dog Scratch – Owen Sound

Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was involved in a scratching incident on Feb. 10, 2023, in Owen Sound.

At approximately 2 p.m., a man was scratched by a large dog that had white, short curly hair. The dog, which was wearing a green kerchief at the time, had run onto the sidewalk on 6th Avenue East, between 16th and 17th Street East, and jumped on the male pedestrian.

Staff at Grey Bruce Public Health need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1355.