Public Health holding monkeypox vaccine clinics

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will be vaccinating eligible individuals against monkeypox during by-appointment clinics, set to begin this week.

While the risk of acquiring monkeypox in Grey-Bruce remains very low, Public Health is closely monitoring the multi-country outbreak and employing efforts – such as scheduled vaccination clinics – to help prevent the virus’s spread.

“Imvamune, a Health Canada-approved, third-generation vaccine, is a safe and highly effective way to protect people from monkeypox. Public Health is pleased to be holding clinics to ensure this vaccine is available and accessible to all eligible, high-risk individuals in Grey-Bruce,” says the area’s top doctor Dr. Ian Arra.

Monkeypox vaccine clinics will take place at the Grey Bruce Health Unit in Owen Sound Friday, Aug. 12, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Clinics will then take place biweekly, on Wednesdays, until further notice.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling Public Health at 519-376-9420. Individuals must meet an eligibility criteria to receive the vaccine, as per Ministry of Health guidelines and due to a limited supply of Imvamune.

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. The virus has been confirmed in dozens of countries, including Canada, during the current outbreak. As of Aug. 5, Canada has reported 957 cases; nearly half have been reported in Ontario.

Visit publichealthgreybruce.on.ca for more information on monkeypox, including symptoms, how the virus spreads, how to prevent the spread and what to do if you think you have monkeypox.