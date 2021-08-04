Public Health’s Innovative Hockey Hub Success World-Wide

The Grey Bruce Health Unit hosts knowledge sharing sessions and material on the principles, plans and details of the Hockey Hub operation. This public health innovation was designed by the Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, and first developed by the Grey Bruce Health Unit. Since February, multiple health units, hospitals, various provincial and international health authorities have participated in and utilized knowledge from these sessions.

New Zealand heath officials had extensive contact with Dr. Arra and the Grey Bruce Health Unit as they worked to duplicate the Hockey Hub model.

More than 16,000 people took part in a mass vaccination event in New Zealand, based on the Hockey Hub model. The three-day clinic, running July 30 to August 1, averaged just over 5,000 clients per day.

A dozen vaccinators - averaging an injection every 90 seconds - worked across 240 booths set up at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland.

To ensure maximum efficiency, the event was fully booked, no walk-ins allowed. Patients were bussed to the events centre from the Manukau Institute of Technology.

Coordinators are describing this as the largest vaccination clinic in New Zealand.

A repeat event for second doses is planned for September 10, 11 and 12.

We thank our partners, volunteers, staff, Board of Health and the province for their contribution to the development and success of the Hockey Hub model. It is one example of the innovate approaches being developed in fulfilling our strategic vision of making Grey Bruce the Centre of Excellence in Rural Public Health.