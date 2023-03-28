Public Invited to Holocaust Remembrance Day Programme at Beth Ezekiel Synagogue

OWEN SOUND, ON – Owen Sound’s Beth Ezekiel Synagogue will host a public observance of Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day – on Sunday April 16 at 1:00 pm. The programme will include traditional and contemporary Jewish poetry, prayer, readings, interpretation, music, song, and candle-lighting. An informal reception will follow.

Yom Hashoah commemorates those murdered in the Holocaust, and the heroism of survivors, rescuers, and liberators.

This week the Anti Defamation League reported that antisemitic incidents increased in the U.S. by 36 per cent in 2022. Similar trends have been noted in Canada, where hate crime is on the rise. Yom Hashoah offers an opportunity to stand with the Jewish community against hate and intolerance of all kinds by remembering the millions who were exterminated during the Holocaust.

The event will take place at Beth Ezekiel Synagogue, 313 11th Street East, Owen Sound on April 16 at 1:00 pm. Everyone welcome. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Seating is limited. For information visit www.bethezekiel.org/events.