Public washroom access in Owen Sound

Know Where to Go – Public Washroom Facilities and Hours

The City of Owen Sound recognizes the need to have ready access to clean, safe public washrooms as a vital part of personal and public health and as fundamental to human dignity, especially for people who are restroom challenged. This includes access to a public washroom at any time of the day or night.

The City is reminding people that public washrooms are available in the Owen Sound River District, as well as at many other parks and facilities across the city, for visitors and residents to access as they enjoy all the city has to offer.

Most washroom facilities do have a time-of-day availability which is noted below. However, in response to a growing need for a washroom with 24-hour access in a safe and supervised location within the River District, the washroom at the Owen Sound Police Services building on 2nd Avenue West is now available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

This is in addition to other seasonal portable washrooms that provide 24-hour availability.

The City also reminds you that clean washrooms are essential to public health, so please remember to be tidy and courteous when using shared public facilities.

Locations:

24-hour Availability

Inner Harbour Portables

1 on East Harbour, North of the Health Unit

Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September.

922 2nd Avenue West

Hours: Available 24/7 with secure buzzer entry.

Mill Dam Portable

75 6th Street West

Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September.

Time-of-Day Availability

City Hall

808 2nd Avenue East

Hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library

824 1st Avenue West

Hours: Mondays from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tom Thomson Art Gallery

840 1st Avenue West

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bayshore Community Centre

1900 3rd Avenue East

Hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre/YMCA Shared Corridor

700 10th Street East

Hours: Monday to Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Owen Sound Farmers’ Market

88 8th St East

Hours: Saturday mornings during the Farmers’ Market. Washrooms are also available during events such as Music at the Market and Movies at the Market.

Owen Sound Visitor’s Centre

1155 1st Avenue West

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harrison Park

75 2nd Avenue East

Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kelso Beach at Nawash Park

2nd Avenue West

Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Greenwood Cemetery

190 1st Street South West

Hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

East Boat Launch

South Bayshore Parking Lot

Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

West Boat Launch

1451 1st Ave West

Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.