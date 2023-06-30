Public washroom access in Owen Sound
Know Where to Go – Public Washroom Facilities and Hours
The City of Owen Sound recognizes the need to have ready access to clean, safe public washrooms as a vital part of personal and public health and as fundamental to human dignity, especially for people who are restroom challenged. This includes access to a public washroom at any time of the day or night.
The City is reminding people that public washrooms are available in the Owen Sound River District, as well as at many other parks and facilities across the city, for visitors and residents to access as they enjoy all the city has to offer.
Most washroom facilities do have a time-of-day availability which is noted below. However, in response to a growing need for a washroom with 24-hour access in a safe and supervised location within the River District, the washroom at the Owen Sound Police Services building on 2nd Avenue West is now available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
This is in addition to other seasonal portable washrooms that provide 24-hour availability.
The City also reminds you that clean washrooms are essential to public health, so please remember to be tidy and courteous when using shared public facilities.
Locations:
24-hour Availability
- Inner Harbour Portables
1 on East Harbour, North of the Health Unit
Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September.
- Owen Sound Police Services
922 2nd Avenue West
Hours: Available 24/7 with secure buzzer entry.
- Mill Dam Portable
75 6th Street West
Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September.
Time-of-Day Availability
- City Hall
808 2nd Avenue East
Hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library
824 1st Avenue West
Hours: Mondays from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tom Thomson Art Gallery
840 1st Avenue West
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Bayshore Community Centre
1900 3rd Avenue East
Hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre/YMCA Shared Corridor
700 10th Street East
Hours: Monday to Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Owen Sound Farmers’ Market
88 8th St East
Hours: Saturday mornings during the Farmers’ Market. Washrooms are also available during events such as Music at the Market and Movies at the Market.
- Owen Sound Visitor’s Centre
1155 1st Avenue West
Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Harrison Park
75 2nd Avenue East
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kelso Beach at Nawash Park
2nd Avenue West
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Greenwood Cemetery
190 1st Street South West
Hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- East Boat Launch
South Bayshore Parking Lot
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- West Boat Launch
1451 1st Ave West
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Transit Terminal
1020 3rd Ave East
Hours: Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.