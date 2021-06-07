Rail trail bridge scene of suspicious fire



Officials are calling the fire that destroyed an historic trestle bridge west of Paisley - suspicious.

The bridge over Willow Creek, located on the Bruce County Rail Trail suffered extensive damage Saturday afternoon.

A passerby in a vehicle called in the fire around 5 pm.

Access to the site was difficult for firefighters who were called in from Paisley, Walkerton, Saugeen Shores and Tiverton.

County crews later came in and put up cement barriers around the bridge asking people to stay away.

The investigation continues.

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.