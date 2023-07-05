RAM Rodeo Proceeds Donated to 'Together in Care' for Markdale Hospital

Grey Highlands, ON: At today's Council meeting, members of Council gathered outside to present the Centre Grey Health Services Foundation with the donation from the 2023 RAM Rodeo event.

The third edition of RAM Rodeo proved to be the biggest and most successful so far. Additional seating was added to accommodate the ever-growing audience, resulting in a 34% increase in proceeds, which reflects the growing popularity and support from the community.

The significant donation for this year reached $48,500, accumulating an impressive total of $120,500 over the past three years. During the meeting, Council members announced they would personally donate an additional $1,500 to make the donation an even $50,000.

Mayor McQueen thanked a long list of sponsors for their continued support, most of whom have been involved since the first Grey Highlands RAM Rodeo event in September 2021. Presenting sponsors Robert Porteous and Carrie Russell of Royal Lepage RCR Realty were in attendance. “Our sponsors have played an essential role in making this year’s event as memorable and successful as the previous ones,” noted Michele Harris, Director of Economic and Community Development.

Acknowledgments were also extended to the volunteers and community groups who dedicated their time and resources. The Feversham Kinsmen, who helped throughout the weekend and held a dance on Saturday night, were warmly thanked. Members of the Hospital Foundation and municipal staff members received heartfelt gratitude for their contributions. Lastly, Mayor McQueen thanked the community. “A huge debt of gratitude goes to our community who has supported this event by purchasing tickets and filling the stands throughout the weekend,” said Mayor McQueen “It’s a true testament of what we can accomplish by working together.”

The Centre Grey Hospital Foundation fundraises for hospital projects and top-quality local healthcare services, ensuring that community members can access essential care close to home. On April 1st, 2021, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital building took place. The 'Together in Care' Campaign for the New Markdale Hospital was launched the following day. With the hospital construction now complete, the staff is busily preparing the facility for the upcoming move and welcoming patients. The hospital doors are slated to open in the fall.