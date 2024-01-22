Regional job fair set for Valentine's Day



Celebrate Valentine's Day with a twist! This February 14, let Grey County and partners play cupid in your career journey.

Whether you're a job seeker, a recent graduate, or an employer seeking the perfect match for your team, the 2024 Regional Job Fair is where professional connections spark.

Find your ideal match in the job market this Valentine's Day at the Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

More than 140 employers throughout our region are expected to attend and showcase their businesses and current job opportunities.

There will be several full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions available, supporting various sectors across the region.

Participating employers include, Brightshores Health System, BWXT Canada Ltd., Pickard Construction, RBW Graphics, School Boards, Bruce Power, Cobble Beach, Queen of Hearts, Chapman’s, Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce, PeopleCare Communities, local municipalities, Voyago, Framatome, LiUNA 1059.

Employers can still register for a booth online at www.grey.ca/jobfair

Registration is not required for job seekers to participate.

Grey County residents without transportation to the event in Owen Sound, can complete a pre-registration form at www.grey.ca/jobfair.

They will be contacted to discuss possible transportation options.

“Grey County and partners are excited to host one large regional job fair. With such a large area, we want to support job seekers as best we can with transportation to and from the event,” said Jacinda Rudolph, economic development officer with Grey County.

Job seekers should come prepared to the job fair by bringing along copies of their resumes and being prepared to speak to their previous work experiences. YMCA Employment Services is available leading up to the job fair to assist with resume creation. For assistance, visit www.ymcaowensound.on.ca/employment/ or call toll free at 1-800-265-3711.

“There are a number of fulfilling career opportunities available throughout Grey County and YMCA Employment Services are here to help. Staff are available t to help prepare for the job fair, whether you’re a student or adult seeking a new opportunity,” said Sharon Baynham, Manager of Program Services with YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce.

The Grey County Regional Job Fair is made possible through local collaboration. Grey County partners include: Grey County, YMCA of Owen Sound/Employment Ontario, Four County Labour Market Planning Board, Georgian College, South Grey Chamber, City of Owen Sound, Town of Hanover, Township of Southgate, Municipality of Meaford, Town of The Blue Mountains, Township of Chatsworth, Municipality of West Grey, Township of Georgian Bluffs, and Municipality of Grey Highlands.

For general questions about the job fair, contact Jacinda Rudolph at Jacinda.rudolph@grey.ca or (519) 372-4800.