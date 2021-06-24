Reminder to Yield to Pedestrians at the Rainbow Crosswalk in Owen Sound

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The pedestrian-activated flashing lights installed at the new Rainbow Crosswalk at 8th Street East and 1st Avenue East are now operational. As a reminder, when the flashing lights are illuminated, drivers and cyclists must yield the right of way to pedestrians. Failing to do so, will lead to a fine.

Motorists are also reminded to stop before the markings on the roadway and stay stopped until the pedestrian is fully off the roadway.

The safe pedestrian Rainbow crossing links the southside of 8th Street East with the Downtown River Precinct.

Quick Facts: