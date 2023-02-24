Renters - still time to apply for housing benefit



Low-income renters have less than six weeks left to apply for a one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.

The deadline for this benefit is March 31st.

It was launched in December to help lower income individuals and families struggling with ever increasing rent.

So far more than half a million Canadians have applied for it but there are still more than a million who are eligible.

Who can apply?

Renters may be eligible for a one-time payment of $500 if:

you have filed a 2021 tax return

you are at least 15 years of age on December 1, 2022

you have an adjusted family net income of $20,000 or less (individuals) or $35,000 or less (families)

you are a resident of Canada for tax purposes in 2022

your principal residence is located in Canada

you paid rent for your own principal residence in Canada in 2022

you paid at least 30% of your 2021 adjusted family net income on rent in 2022



How to apply

Apply through CRA My Account. To get your payment faster, register for direct deposit in CRA My Account. An online web form is available if you are unable to sign in to or register for a CRA My Account. Applicants who are unable to apply online can call the CRA at 1-800-282-8079.



Get ready to apply

To speed up the process:

Sign up for a secure CRA My Account and direct deposit. File your 2021 income tax return (including your spouse or common-law partner’s income tax return). Update your address, marital status, and banking information.



Impact to other benefits

The one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit does not impact other federal benefits, like the Canada Workers Benefit, the Canada Child Benefit, the Goods and Services Tax Credit, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement. This new federal one-time payment operates separately from the monthly Canada Housing Benefit which is co-funded and delivered by the provinces and territories.



To learn more, visit canada.ca/one-time-housing-benefit



