Resignation of Township CAO (Georgian Bluffs)

The Township of Georgian Bluffs would like to announce that Al Meneses, Township

of Georgian Bluffs Chief Administrative Officer, has officially resigned from his role,

effective September 17, 2021.

In his statement, Mr. Meneses expressed gratitude for the opportunities Georgian

Bluffs had provided him since his start date last year. He very much enjoyed the role

since day one and feels fortunate to have worked with a dedicated and talented

group of people. Mr. Meneses has accepted a role with a single-tier municipality.

In the meantime, Council will be taking immediate steps to find a new Chief

Administrative Officer to lead the administration.



"On behalf of Council and staff, I would like to thank Mr. Meneses for his dedication,

passion and effort throughout his time at the Township. He has tackled large,

ongoing projects and greatly assisted Council in moving the Township forward. He

will be missed by all. We wish him all the best and success in his new role".

- Mayor Dwight Burley