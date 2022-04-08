RIDE PROGRAM RESULTS IN DRIVER FACING DRUG, WEAPON AND STOLEN PROPERTY CHARGES

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On April 8, 2022, just after 2 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Princess Street in the Township of Georgian bluffs.

A motor vehicle entered the R.I.D.E program, and officers entered into an investigation. Officers determined that criminal offences had been committed, and the driver was placed under arrest.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Victor ESIPU, 34-years-old, from Owen Sound with the following offences:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

· Possession of a schedule I substance

· Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (two counts)

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of an identity document

· Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution, or obstruct justice (identity fraud)

· Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

· Obstruct peace officer

· Driving while under suspension

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing on April 8, 2022.