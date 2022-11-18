River District Holiday Events and Road Closures this Saturday

Owen Sound's River District welcomes a flurry of festive activities on Saturday, November 19, 2022, including Holiday Magic, the Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade, and the Festival of Northern Lights. In support of these events, 2nd Avenue East will be closed to vehicular traffic and parking starting at 2 p.m.

The River District's Holiday Magic event will run from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and includes buskers, outdoor seating, fire tables, photos with Santa, contests, giveaways, specials and sales at many River District Businesses. The Grotto Jumpers, a musical trio made up of the rhythmic backbeat of the local funk/soul outfit Higher FunKtion, will take the Farmer's Market stage at 8 p.m. and close out the evening. Businesses will be open late to kick off holiday shopping.

The Kiwanis Santa Claus parade begins at 5 p.m., followed by the Festival of Northern Lights light-up ceremony at 7 p.m.

All roads are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.

Road Closures and Parking

The following roads will be closed to traffic and parking beginning at 2 p.m.:

" 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East from 8th Street to 9th Street

" 2nd Avenue East from 8th Street East to 11th Street East

" 8th Street East from 3rd Avenue East to 1st Avenue East

" 2nd Avenue East from 7th Street to 8th Street will be open to local traffic only, it will not be open to through traffic

All vehicles are to be removed by 2:30 p.m. to avoid being towed from the closed roads above, as well as Parking Lot #1, located behind City Hall.

9th Street and 10th Street will remain open except during the period when the Santa Claus parade moves through these intersections.

The following roads will be closed immediately following the Santa Claus parade:

" 8th Street from 2nd Avenue East to 2nd Avenue West

" 1st Avenue East/7th Street East from 2nd Avenue East to 8th Street will be open to local traffic to access Parking Lots 8 and 9 only

Drivers are asked to use Parking Lot #5, located in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue East and Parking Lot #4, located in the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue East. Parking is also available in Parking Lots 8 & 9 in the 700 block of 1st Avenue East and Parking Lot #2 in the 900 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Transit

The Brooke and Core Transit Routes will detour around the closures on 8th Street East at 4th Avenue East crossing the Sydenham River at 9th Street rather than 8th Street beginning at 2 p.m. until the end of the day.