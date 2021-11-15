Road and parking restrictions for Owen Sound's Santa Claus Parade

The holiday season is set to begin on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Owen Sound!

This year, the Kiwanis Santa Claus parade will begin at 5:00 p.m. followed by the opening ceremony for the Festival of Northern Lights at 7:00 p.m.

These celebrations will include road closures and detours.

Road Closures

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. 2nd Avenue East will be closed from 8th Street East to 11th Street East.

The intersections and side streets along 2nd Avenue East will remain open until the parade begins.

Please watch for detour signs.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East will be closed from 8th Street to 9th Street.

Parking

Parking will be available on 2nd Avenue East from 8th Street East to 11th Street East and in Municipal Parking Lot #1 located behind City Hall until 1:00 p.m. only.

All vehicles are to be removed by 1:30 p.m. to avoid being towed.

Parking will be available along 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East from 8th Street to 9th Street until 2:00 p.m. only.

Drivers are asked to use Parking Lot #5 located in the 800 Block of 3rd Avenue East and Parking Lot #4 located in the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue East. Parking is also available in Parking Lot 8 & 9 in the 700 block along 1st Avenue East and Parking Lot 2 in the 900 block of 1st Avenue West.

Transit

The Brooke Route will detour around the Festival of Northern Lights on 8th Street East and 2nd Avenue East crossing the Sydenham River at 9th Street rather than 8th Street beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the end of the day.