Road Closed for Collision Investigation

On August 25, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Chesley Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 8 in the Township of Chatsworth.

A driver was airlifted to a London area Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) remain on scene conducting the investigation. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, detour routes are in place.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.