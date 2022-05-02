ROAD CLOSED FOR COLLISION INVESTIGATION

(CHATSWORTH, ON) - On May 2, 2022 just after 2:30 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chatsworth Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on Highway 6-10 in the Township of Chatsworth.

One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Grey Bruce OPP are advising that Highway 6-10 between Massie Road and Boundary Road will remain closed for several hours while emergency crews clean up the scene. Motorists are advised to use Concession 2A to the West as a detour.

More information will be released when it becomes available