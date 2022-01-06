iHeartRadio
Road closures for Thursday, Jan 6

LAST UPDATED 8AM 

 

HIGHWAY 21 from Port Elgin (CAW Road) to Kincardine (Sutton Rd) IS NOW OPEN

 

Police temporarily closed Scenic Caves Road in the Town of the Blue Mountains Wednesday evening due to deteriorating road conditions that left more than two dozen vehicles stranded.

Environment Canada cautioned motorists about hazardous conditions as strong winds create poor travel conditions, which will continue overnight into Thursday.

Collingwood OPP asks motorists to avoid the area. "Twenty-five cars have been stranded due to dangerous icy conditions," provincial police posted on social media around the dinner hour Wednesday.


The weather agency said to expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow in some areas.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," warns Environment Canada's special weather statement.

It's unclear how long police will keep Scenic Caves Road closed.

Police are reportedly moving the stranded motorists to safety.

Meanwhile, road crews are attempting to pour sand and salt to assist..

No injuries have been reported.

 

    Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in Owen Sound Postponed to 2023

    Given the new provincial restrictions amid the recent surge of COVID in Ontario, Sportsnet, Scotiabank and the City of Owen Sound have decided to postpone the 2022 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada festival until Winter 2023. 
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 5, 2022

    80 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – Owen Sound, 12 – Saugeen Shores, 8 – Kincardine, 7 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Grey Highlands, 4 – West Grey, 3 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Unknown
    Major fire in Ayton under investigation

    West Grey fire crews were called to a townhouse apartment complex around 1:30 Wednesday morning
    GBHS Implements Changes in Face of Rising Local Cases of COVID-19

    Provincial directives and increasing cases of COVID-19 locally and across the province are having an impact on some services at Grey Bruce Health Services.
    Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink is Open

    The rink will operate with a limited capacity of 25 users to ensure skaters can maintain 2m physical distancing. When physical distancing cannot be achieved, face coverings and/or masks must be worn.
    Township of Georgian Bluffs - Return to Modified Stage 2

    Effective January 5, 2022, the Province of Ontario will move to a modified version of Stage 2 in the three stage re-opening plan. It is anticipated that all regions will remain in the modified Stage 2 for 21 days, culminating on January 26, 2022.
    Public Assistance Request – Dog Bite

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Saugeen Shores.
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 4, 2022

    73 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 14 – Owen Sound, 11 – Kincardine, 7 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 4 – The Blue Mountains, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – West Grey, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – South Bruce, 3 – Unknown
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 3, 2022

    188 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 43 – Saugeen Shores; 36 – Owen Sound; 26 – Kincardine; 15 – Grey Highlands; 13 – Meaford; 9 – Arran Elderslie; 8 – Hanover
