Road closures for Thursday, Jan 6

LAST UPDATED 8AM

HIGHWAY 21 from Port Elgin (CAW Road) to Kincardine (Sutton Rd) IS NOW OPEN

Police temporarily closed Scenic Caves Road in the Town of the Blue Mountains Wednesday evening due to deteriorating road conditions that left more than two dozen vehicles stranded.

Environment Canada cautioned motorists about hazardous conditions as strong winds create poor travel conditions, which will continue overnight into Thursday.

Collingwood OPP asks motorists to avoid the area. "Twenty-five cars have been stranded due to dangerous icy conditions," provincial police posted on social media around the dinner hour Wednesday.



The weather agency said to expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow in some areas.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," warns Environment Canada's special weather statement.

It's unclear how long police will keep Scenic Caves Road closed.

Police are reportedly moving the stranded motorists to safety.

Meanwhile, road crews are attempting to pour sand and salt to assist..

No injuries have been reported.