ROBBERY IN GREY HIGHLANDS

(MUNICIPALITY OF GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - On May 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Grey-Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery at a financial business on Grey Road 2, Grey Highlands. It was reported that two individuals, armed with a firearm, entered the business, bound employees and stole a quantity of currency.

One suspect was described as male, black, thin build, and 172cm - 178cm (5'8"-5'10") tall. The second suspect was described as male, thin build, and 172cm - 178cm (5'8"-5'10") tall.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous; you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at crimestop-gb.org. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.