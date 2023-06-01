Robert Knapp of Georgian Bluffs Receives Ontario Senior of the Year Award

Robert Knapp, a dedicated volunteer and resident of Georgian Bluffs, has been honored with the prestigious Ontario Senior of the Year Award in recognition of his exceptional commitment to community service.

The Senior of the Year Awards, presented annually by the Government of Ontario, acknowledge seniors who enrich the social, cultural or civic life of the community.

Robert Knapp is known for his work supporting trails in Georgian Bluffs and beyond. He has been a trail captain for the Bruce Trail in Georgian Bluffs for over 30 years, and was instrumental in establishing the Rail Trail in Sarawak. He also volunteers as a blacksmith at Moreston Village at the Grey Roots Museum, and spent 15 years as part of the Big Brother program, among many other initiatives. He received the Georgian Bluff’s Senior Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022, and Council subsequently nominated him for the Provincial recognition program.

“Thank you, Bob, for helping us connect with nature, each other, and for bringing history to life,” said Mayor Sue Carleton. “This award serves as a token of appreciation for Mr. Knapp’s hard work and acknowledges his tireless commitment to making the Township of Georgian Bluffs and the surrounding area a better place for all.”

The Province of Ontario recognizes the month of June as Senior’s Month, a time to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work seniors have done all their lives to make Ontario into the great place it is today. Georgian Bluffs would like to thank Mr. Knapp, and all the other seniors who are part of our community, for your contributions.

A brief ceremony recognizing Robert Knapp and celebrating this award is being organized for later this month. For more information on senior’s month, visit www.ontario.ca/seniorsmonth.