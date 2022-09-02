Rollover Crash results in Multiple Charges



At about 1:40 a.m., Friday, September 2nd, 2022, Hanover Police patrolling a residential neighbourhood spotted an older model black Ford pick-up truck driving in a suspicious manner in the 400 block of 12th Avenue in Hanover.

Police followed the truck for a short distance northbound on Grey Road #10 and attempted a traffic stop on Bruce Road #22 but when the cruiser’s emergency lights were activated, the truck fled at a high rate of speed down Marl Lake Road and out of sight. Moments later, police located the Ford truck upside down on Marl Lake Road with the uninjured driver attempting to flee the scene on foot.

A 39-year-old man from Hanover was arrested without incident and faces numerous Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges including:

‘Flight from Police’ - s. 320.17 CC ‘Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance’ – s. 320.13 CC ‘Fail to Comply with Probation’ – s. 733.1(1) CC ‘Operate Conveyance while Prohibited’ – s. 320.18 CC ‘Drive under Suspension’ – s. 53 HTA

The accused man has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Walkerton Criminal Court in October, 2022.