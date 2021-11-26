Ron MacLean visits Owen Sound ahead of Hockey Day in Canada

Plans are well underway for what's sure to be one of the biggest events in Owen Sound next year.

Details have been released by the city on exactly what's going to be happening leading up to Hockey Day in Canada on January 29th.

There is a slate of events being planned starting on the 26th which includes NHL hockey clinics in schools, musical performances, a Women's university game and breakfast with the Stanley Cup.

Ron MacLean himself will be front and centre for all of it.

He was at the Harry Lumley Bayshore on Thursday and spoke with our own Diana Meder about the city's rich hockey history, what the game means to small towns across Canada and what other stories might be told during the 12 hour broadcast from Harrison Park on January 29th.

https://omny.fm/shows/bounce-923/hockey-day-in-owen-sound/embed?fbclid=IwAR2jNgrmVPnho5DkxqzZFWxv1XzuEA13Pcg8cJiuuwbatTsOOhXdjb5YLXQ

Click here for the full list of activities and tickets.