Rotary providing comfort at our local Long Term Care homes

In the spring, the Thornbury-Clarksburg Rotary Club reached out to Grey County to express an interest in completing a project to support seniors living in the LTC communities.

Staff suggested that a space to support safe and comfortable outdoor visiting would benefit all care communities, and decided sunshades would be ideal.

The Thornbury-Clarksburg Rotary Club reached out to other Rotary Clubs in Grey County, and building costs were shared with the Markdale Rotary Club, for Grey Gables, the Hanover Rotary Club for Rockwood Terrace, and the Owen Sound Rotary Club for Lee Manor.

The new patio-covering sunshades are a great addition to each care community and a wonderful enhancement to outdoor visiting for residents, families, and friends.

“Providing sunshades for our seniors in local LTC homes gave Rotary clubs in the district an opportunity to work together in fellowship serving our communities. We are especially pleased when our small acts of kindness go such a long way,” said Palma Barbieri of the Thornbury-Clarksburg Rotary Club. “This effort allowed us to bring a little pleasure, not just to our seniors, but also to their family and friends who can now spend time with their loved one in a more enjoyable setting outdoors.”

Jennifer Cornell, Director of Long Term Care for Grey County commented, “We are grateful for this Colour It partnership. It is a reflection of the community support that we have felt throughout the pandemic, and a true act of kindness that makes a real difference in the lives of our residents. Our team would like to thank the Thornbury-Clarksburg Rotary club for leading this initiative and to the Markdale, Hanover, and Owen Sound Rotary Clubs for generously joining the cause.”

Grey County LTC embraces the “Colour It” philosophy that supports person centered care designed to meet each individual’s needs with a focus on overall wellness and quality of life.