Rough day on our roads with two highway closures and one person killed

Members of Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal head-on collision that happened on Highway 26 west of Meaford.

Emergency crews were called around 12:20 Tuesday afternoon including Grey County Paramedics and the Meaford Fire Department.

Police say a compact vehicle heading east crashed with a pick up truck heading west near Grey Road 112 (Range Rd)

The driver of the compact vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers from that vehicle were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

The highway re opened around 6pm.

Meanwhile an investigation is underway into a collision that blocked Highway 21 near Allenford Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.

Those who called in to our newsroom reported possibly two separate crash sites in that area around the same time however OPP have not released any information yet.

The highway was reopened again just before 7pm.