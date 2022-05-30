Sale of historic Jail and Courthouse will allow for renewed use of heritage building

The City’s sale of the historic Jail and Courthouse buildings on 3rd Avenue East was finalized on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The City purchased the former County Courthouse in 1960, and acquired the former Jail facility in 2013 from the County of Grey. The courthouse is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act, and the jail property is listed on the City’s Heritage Register. The buildings have been vacant since 2014.

In March of 2022, Council approved a recommendation to proceed with the sale of the historic Jail and Courthouse property to Nick Ainis for $50,000. According to Ainis, they intend to convert the courthouse, jailhouse, and governor’s residence into an exciting event venue, dining, and entertainment complex, including an interactive museum and shared workspace.

The development will be subject to the City’s standard development process. There will be several milestones to meet as redevelopment moves forward, including heritage permits to ensure alterations are in keeping with the building’s character.

“Our history and heritage are what give our city character. It will be great to see this beautiful, historic building brought back to life when it opens its doors again.” – Mayor Ian Boddy

Quick Facts: