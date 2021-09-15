Sale of Wiarton Keppel International Airport
At their meeting on September 13, 2021, Council of the Township of Georgian
Bluffs declared the Wiarton Keppel International Airport to be surplus to the needs
of the municipality, and deemed the property for sale.
Per the Township's Disposition of Land policy, a by-law to authorize the sale will be
presented for enactment at the October 6, 2021 meeting of Council. The public are
welcome to attend the meeting, ask questions regarding the sale or submit written
comments for consideration of Council. The meeting will also be livestreamed to the
Township of Georgian Bluffs YouTube channel.
To participate in the meeting or submit comments, contact the Clerk, prior to
October 4, 2021:
Brittany Drury, Clerk
519 376 2729 .606
bdrury@georgianbluffs.ca
Offers for purchase of the lands and facility are required to be presented to the
Township’s attention by October 14, 2021. To obtain the available information
package regarding the facility, please contact the Clerk.
The facility will continue to operate as a certified airport throughout the sale
process.