Sale of Wiarton Keppel International Airport

At their meeting on September 13, 2021, Council of the Township of Georgian

Bluffs declared the Wiarton Keppel International Airport to be surplus to the needs

of the municipality, and deemed the property for sale.



Per the Township's Disposition of Land policy, a by-law to authorize the sale will be

presented for enactment at the October 6, 2021 meeting of Council. The public are

welcome to attend the meeting, ask questions regarding the sale or submit written

comments for consideration of Council. The meeting will also be livestreamed to the

Township of Georgian Bluffs YouTube channel.



To participate in the meeting or submit comments, contact the Clerk, prior to

October 4, 2021:

Brittany Drury, Clerk

519 376 2729 .606

bdrury@georgianbluffs.ca

Offers for purchase of the lands and facility are required to be presented to the

Township’s attention by October 14, 2021. To obtain the available information

package regarding the facility, please contact the Clerk.



The facility will continue to operate as a certified airport throughout the sale

process.