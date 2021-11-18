Sale of Wiarton Keppel International Airport

Township of Georgian Bluffs - November 18, 2021

Council of the Township of Georgian Bluffs is pleased to announce an agreement of purchase and sale has been established for the sale of the

Wiarton Keppel International Airport.



This agreement is anticipated to close on December 17, 2021, at which time more information will be released to the public, including details regarding

sale price, transition process and purchasing party.



"Council acknowledges the value of this asset to the community and will prioritize release of information once the agreement is finalized. We appreciate the public's interest in this matter and their patience as Council moves through the sale process". - Mayor Dwight Burley



The facility will continue to operate as a certified airport throughout the sale process.