Sale of Wiarton Keppel International Airport



Township of Georgian Bluffs - December 17, 2021



Council of the Township of Georgian Bluffs is pleased to announce, effective December 17, 2021, the Wiarton Keppel International Airport has been sold to Mr. Clayton Smith, at a total price of $2.6 Million dollars.

The Township commenced the process to sell the Wiarton Keppel International Airport in September of 2021, with great interest received inownership of the facility. Moving through evaluation criteria, and considering the impact of the sale and ownership parties to the community

as a whole, Mr. Smith and his team were selected as the successful party.

In response to his purchase, Mr. Smith commented:

"The Township of Georgian Bluffs created a very competitive, professional, environment for the disposition of their airport lands and infrastructure. We feel very fortunate to have been selected as the custodian and operator of this very important community asset. As an experienced airport operator, aviation business owner and pilot, I know firsthand the challenges the Township faced but also the unique potential this property has to offer. With substantial capital investments, we can restore, revive and expand the Wiarton Keppel Airport while protecting this important transportation link, for all members of the community. We look forward to working with this

Council and to bring enhancements to this community and Region".



"Council and the Township are very excited to welcome Mr. Smith and his team to the community. We anticipate a successful relationship moving forward, and a successful transition to maintain this important asset for our local and regional community". - Mayor Dwight Burley

Staff will present a report with further details at a Council meeting in the New Year.