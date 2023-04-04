Sauble Beach Land Claim - Update From The Town of South Bruce Peninsula

April 4, 2023: Wiarton, ON. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has received the Sauble Beach Land Claim decision which is not in favour of the Town’s position on the matter.

Mayor Michi states “this is a complex issue that requires time to formalize a position. Council understands how important this is issue is to the Town and thanks all residents in advance for your patience.”

Council will review the decision in detail prior to formally making public comment and considering next steps.