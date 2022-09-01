Sauble Beach Waterspout (Release from Tim Wilson, Fire Chief Town of South Bruce Peninsula)



September, 1, 2022: Wiarton, ON. At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, 2022, the Sauble Beach Fire Station was dispatched in response to a report of a possible tornado in the north end of Sauble Beach. Sporadic damage over a 2-kilometer stretch was investigated. The OPP, EMS, Hydro-one and Enbridge gas were also on scene. Several homes reported damage due to power lines and large tree limbs being down, there were also reports of lost shingles from some homes. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula’s resources were able to meet the needs of the community without requiring assistance from neighbouring communities. The Northern Tornado Project (NTP) is investigating to determine what exactly occurred yesterday.

We encourage our residents and visitors to have a 72-hour Emergency Preparedness Kit. In an emergency, you will need some basic supplies as you may need to do without power or tap water for an extended period. Whether it be a weather-related incident or another emergency event, be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. Information and resources about how to be prepared can be found online at https://www.southbrucepeninsula.com/emergencyplanning/

Tim Wilson, Fire Chief

Town of South Bruce Peninsula