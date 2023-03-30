iHeartRadio
(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) DISTURBANCE LEADS TO TWO PARTIES FACING CHARGES

DISTURBANCE LEADS TO TWO PARTIES FACING CHARGES

 

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) - The Grey Bruce OPP have charged two individuals after they responded to a disturbance.

 

On March 26, 2023, at 5:29 P.M., The Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

 

Officers arrived on scene, where one involved party was transported to a local hospital to be treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

 

On March 27, 2023, both involved parties were placed under arrest.

 

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Paul KING, 60 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:

 

·        Assault with a weapon

·        Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm (two counts)

·        Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

 

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton.

 

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Trevor ROOTE-KING, 28 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation with assault causing bodily harm.

 

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton at a later date.

