(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) TWO IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING ARMED ROBBERY

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals following an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation.

On April 26, 2023, just after 8:40 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at a business on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation.

Officers arrived on scene, and a suspect was taken into custody. Members from the West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Canine Unit, and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) responded to the area, and a second suspect was later arrested

Both accused persons remain in custody and are being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton.

Members from the Grey Bruce OPP, OPP Forensic Identification Unit, West Region ERT, and the Grey Bruce Crime Unit, remain on scene and are continuing to investigate. Members of the public can expect an increased police presence for the next several hours.

Highway 21 has since re-opened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.