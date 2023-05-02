(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) TWO IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING ARMED ROBBERY (Accused Identified)
(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals following an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation.
On April 26, 2023, just after 8:40 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at a business on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation.
Two individuals were taken into custody a short time later and are facing charges.
The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Hassan GENDB, 23 years-of-age, from Kitchener with armed robbery.
The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Lyjah GRIFFITHS, 19 years-of-age, from Cambridge with the following offences:
- Armed robbery
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Discharge a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Disguise with intent
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with.
Both accused persons were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton. Both accused remain in custody.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.