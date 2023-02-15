(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) WEAPONS INCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGES
WEAPONS INCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGES
(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a weapons incident on Saugeen First Nation.
On February 14, 2023, at 10:53 P.M., The Grey Bruce OPP responded to a wooded area off of Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation after receiving reports that residents in the area heard gunshots.
Just after 1 A.M., on February 15, 2023, officers located the involved individuals and took them into custody.
The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Kenneth RITCHIE, 30 years-of-age from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (seven counts)
- Possession of a schedule I substance (two counts)
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm (three counts)
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Jason NEVIN, 28 years-of-age, of no fixed address with the following offences:
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (four counts)
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)
Both accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 15, 2023