(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) WEAPONS INCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGES

WEAPONS INCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGES

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a weapons incident on Saugeen First Nation.

On February 14, 2023, at 10:53 P.M., The Grey Bruce OPP responded to a wooded area off of Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation after receiving reports that residents in the area heard gunshots.

Just after 1 A.M., on February 15, 2023, officers located the involved individuals and took them into custody.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Kenneth RITCHIE, 30 years-of-age from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (seven counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance (two counts)

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm (three counts)

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Jason NEVIN, 28 years-of-age, of no fixed address with the following offences:

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (four counts)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

Both accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 15, 2023