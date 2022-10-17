(Saugeen Shores) 2022 MUNICIPAL ELECTION BEGINS 

Saugeen Shores, ON; Voting begins today for the Town of Saugeen Shores’ new Council Members -- as well as the trustees for four different school boards -- for the next four years.

The Town is using electronic voting as well as voting by phone. Residents can vote starting at 8:30 a.m. today until Monday, October 24th at 8:00 p.m.

“Voting is an opportunity for residents to have their voices heard,” said Saugeen Shores CAO Kara Van Myall. “Using electronic polling – and having those polls open for eight days – gives residents greater opportunities to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

Residents can vote:

Electronically, by going to https://saugeenshores.simplyvoting.com and following the prompts; and

Using their phone, by dialing 1-877-384-3246 and following the prompts.



Residents will need their voter information letter to vote. That letter contains a nine-digit (9) number that voters will need to enter when prompted on their computer or on the phone. If a resident hasn’t received their voter information letter, they should call the Election Helpdesk at 519-832-2008 x100.

If a resident requires assistance to vote, they can bring their voter information letter and an acceptable form of ID to the Municipal Office at 600 Tomlinson Drive in Port Elgin:

Monday Oct. 17 – Friday Oct. 21 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 22 – Sunday Oct. 23 - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Election Day – Monday Oct. 24 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.





To be eligible to vote in the municipal election, you must be either:

a resident of Saugeen Shores; or

a property owner in Saugeen Shores or their spouse

You must also be:

a Canadian citizen; and

at least 18 years of age; and

not otherwise prohibited from voting.

An official list of candidates is available at www.saugeenshores.ca/election. The Town will announce the results shortly after the election closes on Monday October 24th, 2022.