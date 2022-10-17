iHeartRadio
(Saugeen Shores) 2022 MUNICIPAL ELECTION BEGINS 

Saugeen Shores, ON; Voting begins today for the Town of Saugeen Shores’ new Council Members -- as well as the trustees for four different school boards -- for the next four years. 

The Town is using electronic voting as well as voting by phone.  Residents can vote starting at 8:30 a.m. today until Monday, October 24th at 8:00 p.m.   

“Voting is an opportunity for residents to have their voices heard,” said Saugeen Shores CAO Kara Van Myall. “Using electronic polling – and having those polls open for eight days – gives residents greater opportunities to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

Residents can vote: 

Residents will need their voter information letter to vote.  That letter contains a nine-digit (9) number that voters will need to enter when prompted on their computer or on the phone.  If a resident hasn’t received their voter information letter, they should call the Election Helpdesk at 519-832-2008 x100. 

If a resident requires assistance to vote, they can bring their voter information letter and an acceptable form of ID to the Municipal Office at 600 Tomlinson Drive in Port Elgin: 

  • Monday Oct. 17 – Friday Oct. 21 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday Oct. 22 – Sunday Oct. 23 - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 
  • Election Day – Monday Oct. 24 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 

To be eligible to vote in the municipal election, you must be either: 

  • a resident of Saugeen Shores; or 
  • a property owner in Saugeen Shores or their spouse 

You must also be: 

  • a Canadian citizen; and 
  • at least 18 years of age; and 
  • not otherwise prohibited from voting. 

 

An official list of candidates is available at www.saugeenshores.ca/election. The Town will announce the results shortly after the election closes on Monday October 24th, 2022. 

