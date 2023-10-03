Saugeen Shores council officially breaks ground on AWC

Pictured (from L to R): Kara Van Myall, Chief Administrative Officer; Mike Myatt, Vice Deputy Mayor; Bud Halpin, Port Elgin Ward Councillor; MayorLuke Charbonneau; Diane Huber, Deputy Mayor; Cheryl Grace, Southampton Ward Councillor; Kristan Shrider, Director, Community Services & Operations."

Members of Saugeen Shores Council joined athletic clubs, community groups and residents on Monday night to break ground on the Town’s biggest ever municipal project.

Council members used “golden shovels” to symbolically begin construction on the $50,000 Aquatic & Wellness Centre (AWC).

“I am so excited that construction is starting on this new, accessible space for fitness, sports, and leisure activities in our community,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “We've waited a long time to replace our existing pool with a new facility providing opportunities for both high-level competition and everyday fitness. It is one more way that Saugeen Shores is making life better for everyone who lives here.”

The new energy efficient AWC will be built adjacent to the Saugeen Shores Community Complex (‘the Plex”) as well as integrating part of the existing building. The facility will feature:

a modern, accessible aquatic facility, complete with an eight-land 25-metre pool, a leisure/therapy pool and a designated viewing area.

a gymnasium, fitness studio, conditioning centre with fitness equipment, three-lane 125-metre walking/running track and multi-purpose rooms.

common spaces, including accessible washrooms and changerooms, meeting spaces, and customer service areas.

The Town is supporting the facility’s construction with investment from the Town’s Legacy Fund. The municipality is also looking at federal and provincial support for this project, as well as private fundraising to contribute to the project’s success.

Construction is expected to be complete sometime in 2025.

Council approved the construction in December 2022. This project is a Major Initiative for the Community Services and Operations department, as set out in the 2023 Business Plan approved by Council (p. 23).

For more information, visit https://www.saugeenshores.ca/en/explore-and-play/aquatic-wellness-centre.aspx.