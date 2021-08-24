Saugeen Shores council requests hearing on Cedar Crescent Village

Saugeen Shores has requested that the plans for Cedar Crescent Village be brought forward to a Section 28 Hearing with the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA).

The muti-million dollar evelopment which includes a restaurant, special events hall, retail and recreation space is to be located at the harbour at the Port Elgin Main Beach.

Saugeen Shores staff say they're continuing their discussions with SVCA staff to advance the regulatory permit for the Cedar Crescent Village project.

But after seven months of review, SVCA staff have not yet made a decision on the merits of this permit application.

The town says this lack of decision is creating significant delays in the project timelines so they've requested a hearing in order to advance to a decision on this matter.

In July, after an additional study to map the Floodline for the property was completed by Shoreplan Engineering Limited, Town staff, Shoreplan staff, and the SVCA’s team met to discuss the revised work, in order to advance the project.

In August, it was requested that the application be brought forward to a combined Administrative Review and Section 28 Hearing on two technical matters that the experts cannot come to a conclusion on; the Floodline Hazard Assessment and the Dynamic Beach Hazard.

Without a decision regarding these existing conditions for the site, advancing the site plan and engineering works is not possible.

Therefore, further design work for the project is currently on hold.

“We believe the application is complete and that the professionals engaged in the process are unable to reach consensus,” says Kara Van Myall, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town. “therefore the request for a Hearing is the appropriate path forward.”

The Town of Saugeen Shores has been consulting with the SVCA about developing this site since 2019 when the Town received a favourable indication from SVCA that the project could advance in the proposal location.

Town staff will continue to work with stakeholders to advance the project.

Final design will be refined and will come forward to Council as part of the Site Servicing Agreement for final approval once the decision has been made by the SVCA on the required permit.

Cedar Crescent Village is not without its detractors as a group called The Beach Preservers continue to fight the private development on public land.

Part of their argument is that the scale of the project will eliminate some of the parking for beach goers.

It was 2019 when Saugeen Shores council approved a 50 year lease for the harbour front property with the five business owners behind the project - some say prematurely before the conservation authority had signed off on it.