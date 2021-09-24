Saugeen Shores finalizes land deal with SON



The Town of Saugeen Shores and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) have reached an out of court resolution to Saugeen Shore's involvement in SON's long-standing legal action in relation to parts of the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula.

SON launched the claim approximately 25 years ago which went to trial in 2019.

SON's claim against the federal, provincial and other municipal governments is continuing, with appeals recently filed at the Ontario Court of Appeal.

The full terms of the settlement between Saugeen Shores and SON are confidential.

However, some highlights can be shared.

The town has provided approximately 1.7 hectares of municipal property, financial compensation and a commitment for ongoing municipal support for housing development.

Saugeen Shores is also acknowledging the need for reconciliation and protection of the Indigenous significance of other lands in the Summerside development that were recently transferred to the Town.

Saugeen Shores will work with SON to rename these lands.

"We are pleased to close this chapter of our land claim." said Chief Lester Anoquot (Saugeen First Nation). "Through cooperation, and a spirit of listening and joint respect, we have been able to arrive at an agreement with Saugeen Shores that supports a strong relationship between our communities."

Chief Veronica Smith (Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation) added: "Reconciliation is an ongoing process, but each step forward is important and significant. This resolution has strengthened the partnership with our neighbours at the Town of Saugeen Shores and is a positive step forward in our journey together on our traditional lands."

"The Town is learning more and more about how we can do better by our First Nations friends and partners. This agreement, and our process to get here, represent what's possible and have reminded us that still more needs to be done," said Mayor of the Town of Saugeen Shores, Luke Charbonneau. "We are grateful to have worked in collaboration with SON to find a resolution we all support."

In 2022, the town looks forward to working with SON on renaming initiatives and to jointly acknowledge our commitment to reconciliation by investing in the property.

