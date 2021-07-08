Saugeen Shores Hosts Vaccination Clinic July 9

Saugeen Shores, ON: The Town of Saugeen Shores in partnership with the Grey Bruce Health Unit is hosting a local drive through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Saugeen Shores on Friday July 9, 2021 from 10am – 2pm outside the Nuclear Innovation Institute building in The Plex parking lot in Port Elgin.

No appointment is necessary and vaccines will be available to anyone over 12 years of age looking to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our community to get their vaccine locally to protect themselves.” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “With the rise of the Delta variant it’s important that as many of our community members as possible get vaccinated, as quickly as possible. Having a vaccination clinic locally is the best way to do that.”

For regional information, including information relating to vaccines and local plans, please visit www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/vaccines. For more information on COVID-19 including a self-assessment tool and testing locations, please visit http://covid-19.ontario.ca.