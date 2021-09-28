Saugeen Shores introduces new road safety measures
The Town of Saugeen Shores has introduced new safety measures based on public input.
In a release issued September 28, officials say based on input from more than 75 residents, Town Council approved new traffic and parking by-laws to increase safety on the roads in Saugeen Shores.
All told, residents will see:
· seven new stops signs
· seven new four-way stops
· four new Community Safety Zones
· universal speed limit in urban areas of 40km/hr, unless otherwise posted
· several other areas with reduced speed limits
New parking by-laws will also be introduced this fall.
Parking will no longer be allowed on some streets.
Others will see greater time restrictions during the school year.