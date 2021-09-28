Saugeen Shores introduces new road safety measures

The Town of Saugeen Shores has introduced new safety measures based on public input.

In a release issued September 28, officials say based on input from more than 75 residents, Town Council approved new traffic and parking by-laws to increase safety on the roads in Saugeen Shores.

All told, residents will see:

· seven new stops signs

· seven new four-way stops

· four new Community Safety Zones

· universal speed limit in urban areas of 40km/hr, unless otherwise posted

· several other areas with reduced speed limits

New parking by-laws will also be introduced this fall.

Parking will no longer be allowed on some streets.

Others will see greater time restrictions during the school year.

Click here for a full list of the updated by-laws.