Saugeen Shores investigating hate motivated graffiti

Saugeen Shores Police are investigating two incidents of mischief at Lamont Sports Park in Port Elgin and the nearby snowmobile trail.

Police say someone spray painted, damaged and stole signs and markers from the trail causing a safety concern for users.

And a utility building, at the newly constructed sports park, had extensive damage from spray paint.

Several hate motivated homophobic and racial slurs were depicted on all sides of the building.

The damage is believed to have occurred between January 21st and January 23rd .

“Hate crimes are intended to cause harmful divisions in our community and emotional trauma to the victimized group. These actions are not acceptable on any level.”, remarked Chief of Police Kevin Zettel. “Our investigators will be following all available leads to identify those responsible.”, added the Chief. Investigators believe both incidents are related.

If you can provide information concerning this hate crime, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-9200.

You may also report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)